Man touches Spanish TV reporter’s bottom during live broadcast; arrested after video goes viral

He can be seen asking, “Isa, forgive me for interrupting you. But did he just touch your bottom?”

To which the reporter responds "Yes" and the host asks her to put the "idiot" on camera. The camera then shows Isa and the evidently unfazed man who can be seen smiling.

"As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my bottom? I'm doing a live show and I'm working," the reporter can be seen confronting him. He denies having touched her and walks away after briefly running his hands down her hair.

Madrid Police arrested the man on the charges of sexual assault on the same day after the video went viral. A video showing the man in handcuffs being taken away by police officers was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the National Police.