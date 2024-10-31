Home
Manhunt under way in Berlin after bag of explosives left at train station

As per reports, the bag had contained triacetone triperoxide, an unstable white explosive powder known as TATP and often used in extremist attacks on the public.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:19 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:19 IST
World newsGermanyBerlin

