Many Pakistanis make a perilous journey to vote

Dera Ismail khan: Rehmat Ullah Mehsud, 59, and three of his relatives are taking a perilous road journey to the most dangerous place in Pakistan to cast votes on Thursday in the general election.

Mehsud said he and the others will travel over 150 km (95 miles) to his hometown in the South Waziristan region from Dera Ismail Khan city, where his family moved 20 years ago to escape an area that had become a hotbed of Islamist militancy. Tens of thousands of other residents have also fled the region, because of the militants and harsh military crackdowns.

"There is fear in the whole country, which place is safe?" Mehsud told Reuters as he boarded a sedan on Wednesday for the three-hour journey to the area where the family is registered as voters. He said the family would stay overnight, vote early on Thursday and return immediately.

"I will vote because the conditions and policies that have been going on for 20 years can change if a good candidate is elected," he said.

South Waziristan, with its rocky mountains and sparse forests dotted with dry creeks and ravines, was the destination for global Islamist militant groups such as al Qaeda after the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan drove them into Pakistan's tribal areas.

They have now been joined by home-grown militants who are making Waziristan and other areas bordering Afghanistan the epicentre of an insurgency that has spread across the northwest province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pakistan's general election is being held amidst a resurgence of violence by Islamist militants, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and rising concerns over security for the process. Ethnic militants in Balochistan province in the southwest have also stepped up attacks, and at least 26 people were killed there on Wednesday in two bomb blasts targeting political party offices.