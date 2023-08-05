Mark Margolis, scene stealer from ‘Breaking Bad,’ passes away at 83

But no role made him as instantly recognizable to millions of viewers as his Hector in Vince Gilligan’s critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons on AMC, starting in 2008, starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn, and in its prequel, Better Call Saul, which ran for six seasons starting in 2015, starring Bob Odenkirk Giancarlo Esposito — two of the many actors who appeared in both shows — as well as Rhea Seehorn.