Markets tumble in early trade amid tensions in Middle East

Market analysts said investors preferred to remain on the sidelines and refrained from taking big risks as the Israel-Hamas conflict has introduced a huge uncertainty for the markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 407.19 points or 0.62 per cent to 65,588.44 points in early trade. The Nifty declined 142.70 points or 0.72 per cent to 19,510.80 points.