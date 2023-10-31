Matthew Perry was in a 'happy state of mind', just moved to a new house before his death: Report

Actor Matthew Perry's sudden death, which was allegedly caused by an accidental drowning in his jacuzzi, has left fans in shock and sadness.
The authorities have not yet commented on the exact cause of death.
In the midst of all this, it is reported that Matthew was in a happy state and had moved into a new house just three weeks ago. A source told TMZ that the Friends star had "never been happier" and that he was 'sober and felt content'.
It was also reported that he had signed a new Hollywood movie and was working on other projects and script ideas before his untimely demise.
“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken. We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart," said Co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, in a joint statement.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother, Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family had said in a statement to People Magazine.
He loved you all so dearly, and we are grateful for the incredible show of love."
Matthew Perry was best known for essaying the character of Chandler Bing, characterized by his unique sarcasm that endeared him to many who have seen the popular sitcom.