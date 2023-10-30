Matthew Perry’s family thanks well-wishers for 'tremendous outpouring of love'

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Besides his work on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry's credits include films such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. In 2015, he played Oscar for a CBS reboot of The Odd Couple that aired for two seasons.