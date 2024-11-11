Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mauritius' PM says his alliance heading for huge election defeat

Jugnauth said the Alliance du Changement headed by 77-year-old veteran politician Navin Ramgoolam was poised to win the vote on the Indian Ocean archipelago of about 1.3 million people.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 13:07 IST
World newsElectionsmauritius

Follow us on :

Follow Us