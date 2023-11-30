McCarthy Claimed Trump Was ‘Not Eating’ After Leaving Office: Liz Cheney

A reelected Trump, she said, would face few checks on his power. “Step by step, Donald Trump would tear down the other structures that restrain an American president,” she wrote. “The assumption that our institutions will protect themselves,” she added, “is purely wishful thinking by people who prefer to look the other way.”

Asked for comment on Wednesday, Trump, who has openly called for “termination” of the Constitution to immediately remove President Joe Biden from office and reinstall himself without waiting for another election, did not directly address any of Cheney’s specific assertions but simply dismissed her as a disgruntled critic.

“Liz Cheney is a loser who is now lying in order to sell a book that either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper,” Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, said by email.

“These are nothing more than completely fabricated stories because President Trump is the clear front-runner to be the Republican nominee and the strongest candidate to beat Crooked Joe Biden.”

Likewise, McCarthy did not deny anything in the book, copies of which have also been obtained by CNN and The Guardian.

His office released a statement saying, “For Cheney, first it was Trump Derangement Syndrome, and now apparently it’s also McCarthy Derangement Syndrome.”

In Cheney’s telling, Trump knew that he lost the 2020 election even as he told the public that he had not — and she cited no less than McCarthy as a witness. Just two days after the November election, she said, McCarthy told her he had spoken to Trump.

“He knows it’s over,” she quoted him saying. “He needs to go through all the stages of grief.”

That could in theory make McCarthy an important witness in the federal or state criminal cases against Trump, refuting any defense by the former president’s lawyers that he was acting on good-faith belief that fraud had stolen the election from him.

Also depicted as a Trump acolyte is Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who in recent weeks vaulted from the backbench to the speakership after McCarthy’s support for Trump failed to save him from a right-wing rebellion.

Johnson took the lead in trying to corral support for Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. He sent an email to all House Republicans telling them that he had spoken with the president, who expected them to sign onto a friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court. “He said he will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review,” Johnson wrote.

Cheney took that as a veiled threat and said she was surprised about Johnson, whom she had thought of as a friend. “He appeared especially susceptible to flattery from Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit,” she wrote. “When I confronted him with the flaws in his legal argument, Johnson would often concede, or say something to the effect of, ‘We just need to do this one last thing for Trump.’”