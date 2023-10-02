McCarthy faces test as Gaetz moves to oust him for working with Democrats

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership position is in peril after his most outspoken Republican critic, Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida, said Sunday that he would follow through on threats to try to remove McCarthy from the job.
Gaetz’s announcement came a day after McCarthy, in a stunning reversal, turned to Democrats to help him steer a 45-day stopgap spending bill through the House. The backlash was almost immediate, as Republican hard-liners left the Capitol on Saturday complaining that McCarthy had sold them out by working with Democrats. They questioned whether he deserved to keep his job.
“I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid,” Gaetz said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, promising in the next few days to bring up a measure called a “motion to vacate.” The move prompts a snap vote on whether to keep the speaker in his post.
Gaetz’s move is the culmination of a monthslong power struggle between McCarthy and far-right members of his party, who sought to deprive him of the speaker’s gavel in January and shut down the House floor this spring to protest a bipartisan deal McCarthy struck with President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling.
The possibility that McCarthy might face calls for his ouster has loomed over him since he took the job. Because of a concession he offered to right-wing holdouts in exchange for the speakership, any single lawmaker can call for a removal vote.
But on Sunday, McCarthy shrugged off the threat, predicting that Gaetz’s effort to remove him would fail. He said Gaetz was motivated by a petty grudge rather than a substantive dispute.
“I’ll survive,” McCarthy said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “You know this is personal with Matt.” He accused Gaetz of being “more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something.”
“So be it, bring it on,” McCarthy added. “Let’s get over with it and let’s start governing. If he’s upset because he tried to push us into a shutdown and I made sure the government didn’t shut down, then let’s have that fight.”