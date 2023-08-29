Meadows testifies in bid to move Georgia Trump case to federal court

Under questioning by his own lawyers and by prosecutors, Meadows stated emphatically that he believed his actions detailed in the indictment fell within the scope of his duties as chief of staff. But he also appeared unsure of himself at times, saying often that he could not recall details of events in late 2020 and early 2021. “My wife will tell you sometimes that I forget to take out the trash,” he told Judge Steve C Jones of the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.