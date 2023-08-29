Meadows testifies in bid to move Georgia Trump case to federal court

A battle over whether to move the Georgia racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his allies to federal court began in earnest Monday, when Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff, testified in favor of such a move before a federal judge in Atlanta.
Under questioning by his own lawyers and by prosecutors, Meadows stated emphatically that he believed his actions detailed in the indictment fell within the scope of his duties as chief of staff. But he also appeared unsure of himself at times, saying often that he could not recall details of events in late 2020 and early 2021. “My wife will tell you sometimes that I forget to take out the trash,” he told Judge Steve C Jones of the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
At another point during the daylong hearing, he asked whether he was properly complying with the judge’s instructions, saying, “I’m in enough trouble as it is.”
The effort to shift the case to federal court is the first major legal fight since the indictment of Trump, Meadows and 17 others was filed by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia. The indictment charges Trump and his allies with interfering in the 2020 presidential election in the state. Meadows is one of several defendants who are trying to move the case; any ruling on the issue could apply to all 19 defendants.
Meadows testified that Trump directed him to set up the now-famous phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state. During the call — a focus of the case — Trump pressed Raffensperger and said he wanted to “find” nearly 12,000 more Trump votes, enough to reverse his defeat in Georgia.
Meadows said Trump wanted to make the call because he believed that fraud had occurred, and wanted to resolve questions about the ballot signature verification process. “We all want accurate elections,” Meadows said at one point.
Raffensperger, a Republican who is the state’s top elections official, also testified after being subpoenaed by the prosecution. He recounted how he had ignored earlier calls from Meadows — he “didn’t think it was appropriate” to talk to him while Trump was contesting the state’s results — and initially tried to avoid the Jan. 2 call with Trump. Under questioning by the prosecution, he characterized it as “a campaign call.”
“Outreach to this extent was extraordinary,” he said of the calls from Meadows and Trump.
Monday’s hearing marked a dramatic inflection point in the case: Meadows, one of the highest-profile defendants, faced Fulton County prosecutors for the first time. Raffensperger recounted the threats against him, his wife and election workers after Trump made unfounded allegations about Georgia voter fraud. And Trump’s distinctive voice filled the courtroom as prosecutors played snippets of the Jan. 2 call.
“We won the state,” Trump said.
If the effort to move the case to federal court succeeds, it could benefit the Trump side by broadening the jury pool beyond Fulton County into outlying counties where the former president has somewhat more support.
It could also slow down at least some of the proceedings. If the case remains in state court, three of the defendants are likely to face trial starting in October. Kenneth Chesebro has already been granted an early trial, and Sidney Powell has sought the same. A lawyer for John Eastman, another defendant, has said he, too, will seek a speedy trial.
Removing a case to federal court requires persuading a judge that the actions under scrutiny were carried out by federal officers as part of their official business. Earlier this year, Trump failed in his attempt to move a New York state criminal case against him to federal court; his argument in that case was seen as particularly tenuous.
Meadows was cross-examined by Anna Cross, a veteran prosecutor who has worked for district attorneys in three Atlanta area counties. She continually pressed him on what kind of federal policy or interest he was advancing in carrying out what prosecutors have described in court documents as political acts in service of the Trump campaign — and thus not grounds for removal to federal court.
Meadows and his lawyers argue that the job of chief of staff sometimes seeps into the realm of politics by its very nature, and that the local district attorney is essentially operating beyond her power by seeking to delineate what a powerful federal official’s job should and should not be.
Cross noted to Meadows that he had visited suburban Cobb County, Georgia, where a ballot audit was taking place, after a meeting with William Barr, who was then the US attorney general. During the meeting, Barr dismissed election fraud claims as unsupported by facts. Meadows replied that in his mind, there were still allegations worthy of investigation.
The arguments echoed those made in filings before the hearing by the prosecution and Meadows’ lawyers.
Meadows, along with all 18 other defendants, is charged with racketeering. Along with Trump, he is also accused of soliciting Raffensperger to violate his oath of office. (Raffensperger, a Republican, has written that he felt he was being pressured to “fudge the numbers.”)
During his testimony, Meadows discussed the trip he made to Cobb County during its audit of signatures on mail-in absentee ballots. He was turned away after trying to get into the room where state investigators were verifying the signatures. Meadows said he had been in the area visiting his children who live there, and went to the auditing location because he was “anticipating” that Trump would eventually bring up the Cobb County review. He said what he found was “a very professional operation.”
The case continues to move forward in state court. On Monday, the judge, Scott McAfee, scheduled arraignments of Trump and the other defendants for Sept. 6. It is possible that some or all of the arraignments will not be conducted in person, given the heightened security requirements involving a former president.
For the next few weeks at least, the case will be wrangled by two different judges working in courthouses a few blocks apart in downtown Atlanta. McAfee, of Fulton County Superior Court, is an appointee of Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and a member of the conservative Federalist Society, though he also once worked for Willis and is well regarded by many lawyers on both sides of the case.
Jones, an Obama appointee, has been moving quickly regarding the removal question. In 2019, he upheld Georgia’s purge of nearly 100,000 names from its voter rolls, over the objections of liberal activists. In 2020, he blocked a six-week abortion ban from taking effect in the state.
The Georgia case is the fourth criminal indictment of Trump this year.
If Trump is elected president again, he could theoretically try to pardon himself for any federal convictions. But regardless of whether the Georgia case is tried in state or federal court, it concerns state crimes, which are beyond the pardon power of presidents.