Homeworld

'Meaningful deal or bad things will happen': Trump's ultimatum to Iran, signals 10-day deadline

Washington wants Iran to entirely give up uranium enrichment, a process used to create fuel for atomic power plants but that can also provide material for a ⁠warhead.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 17:22 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 17:22 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

