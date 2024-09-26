Meet the 'brains' behind movement that led to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

"They shook the whole nation by their speeches, by their dedication, their commitment," Yunus said adding that these youngsters were ready to put their lives as stake as they refused to give up.

Yunus then pointed out at one of the three youngsters, Mahfuz Alam, who is his special assistant as per the Dhaka Tribune, and called him the "brains behind the whole revolution".

"He denies it repeatedly. He says not me, many others. But that is how he is recognised that he is the brain behind the whole thing."

Yunus then claimed that the widespread movement in Bangladesh did not "just suddenly" come up, they were "meticulously" designed, as he lauded their leadership pattern.

"Even the leadership pattern. People don't know who the leader is. So you can't catch one and say, okay, it's over. It's not over."