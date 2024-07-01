Melania reportedly won't be First Lady '24/7' if Donald Trump becomes US President. Here's why

While Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the US Presidential poll is leaving no stone unturned in his campaign, the 78-year-old might not witness his wife Melania Trump fulfill her First Lady duties 24/7, in case he wins the presidency.

As per a report in Page 6, Melania has "made a deal" with Donald Trump that she will not be on First Lady duties 24/7 if he wins the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Melania is allegedly planning to spend a part of every month in New York City as it is speculated that her son, Barron Trump will attend New York University in the fall.

“She’s a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

The source also added that along with being a freshman in college, Barron might under go the pressure of being the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, which is why Melania wants to be around for support.