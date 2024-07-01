Melania reportedly won't be First Lady '24/7' if Donald Trump becomes US President. Here's why

While Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the US Presidential poll is leaving no stone unturned in his campaign, the 78-year-old might not witness his wife Melania Trump fulfill her First Lady duties 24/7, in case he wins the presidency.
As per a report in Page 6, Melania has "made a deal" with Donald Trump that she will not be on First Lady duties 24/7 if he wins the 2024 Presidential Elections.
Melania is allegedly planning to spend a part of every month in New York City as it is speculated that her son, Barron Trump will attend New York University in the fall.
“She’s a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC,” the publication quoted a source as saying.
The source also added that along with being a freshman in college, Barron might under go the pressure of being the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, which is why Melania wants to be around for support.
"The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service [detail]," the source told Page 6.
Melania who is "an extremely protective mother" reportedly even pushed back against the idea that her son would serve as a Republican delegate to the Republican National Convention from Florida.
While Melania believes that she can be both a hands-on mother and the First Lady of the US at the same time, Donald Trump is fighting tooth-and-nail to woo American voters in his favour ahead of the polling on November 5.
Meanwhile, opinion polls over the last few months showed voters impressed by neither Biden nor Trump. But now, Trump is seen to be a winner by default, because Biden, who seemed confused and unable to take on his opponent on facts, turned the spotlight on his age in the recent debate.
Published 01 July 2024, 07:07 IST