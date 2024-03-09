Messi magic: Hamas let off 90-yr-old after learning she's from the footballer's nation

Football is the most popular sport in the world for a reason. FIFA, the governing body of the game, has more members (211 national associations) than the United Nations (193 UN Member States).

This game connects people beyond borders, as was recently proved once again in a report by Latin American publication UHN Plus, which released a report on a 90-year-old Argentine woman named Ester Cunio who was in Israel when Hamas militants kidnapped many Israelis amid their October 7 attacks.

However, one of them ended up letting her go after taking a selfie with her. The reason? She comes from the same country as Lionel Messi—arguably the greatest player to lace up a pair of football boots.

Cunio's four children, along with two of their friends, are still held hostage in Gaza, the publication reported.