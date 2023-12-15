Meta oversight board to examine Israel-Hamas war content

The company has also faced accusations that it was suppressing expressions of support for Palestinians living under Israel's military response in Gaza.

In one case to be reviewed by the board, Meta took down a video on Instagram showing the aftermath of an explosion at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including injured and dead children, the board said.

A caption on the video claimed the hospital had been targeted by the "usurping occupation," an apparent reference to the Israeli army, it said.

The hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Palestinian Territories, has been at the center of accusations of war crimes on both sides of the conflict.

Meta restored the content with a warning screen after the board selected the case for review.

The other case involves a video on Facebook showing a woman begging her kidnappers not to kill her as she is driven away on a motorbike. A caption urges people to raise awareness of what happened on Oct. 7, the board said.

Meta initially took down the video, but reversed its decision weeks later in response to trends around how hostage kidnapping videos were being shared, according to the board.

As with the video in the first case, it was restored with a warning screen, the board said.

In a statement, Meta said it welcomed the Oversight Board's review and pledged to implement its decision in each case.