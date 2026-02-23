Menu
Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'Seek shelter, be aware': India issues advisory to citizens as cartel goes on rampage following 'El Mencho' killing

Hello readers, Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' was killed in a US-backed operation, after serving as a leader one of Mexico’s most powerful gangs. Violence erupted across the country, with suspected cartel operatives causing havoc by setting fires and blocking roads with burning vehicles. Follow this space for more updates.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 04:37 IST
10:0723 Feb 2026

Mexico Violence Live Updates | Football matches were postponed

09:3923 Feb 2026

Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'US provided intelligence support to Mexican govt to assist operation': White House 

09:1223 Feb 2026

Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'El Mencho controlled everything, he was like a dictator': Mike Vigil

08:2823 Feb 2026

Mexico Violence Live Updates | Indian Embassy in Mexico issues advisory

08:2823 Feb 2026

Mexico Violence Live Updates | No reports of casualties beyond cartel members, officials killed during raid

Published 23 February 2026, 03:17 IST
