Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'Seek shelter, be aware': India issues advisory to citizens as cartel goes on rampage following 'El Mencho' killing
Hello readers, Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' was killed in a US-backed operation, after serving as a leader one of Mexico’s most powerful gangs. Violence erupted across the country, with suspected cartel operatives causing havoc by setting fires and blocking roads with burning vehicles. Follow this space for more updates.
Mexico Violence Live Updates | Football matches were postponed
09:3923 Feb 2026
Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'US provided intelligence support to Mexican govt to assist operation': White House
The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated.… https://t.co/iKxsAMmnLN
Mexico Violence Live Updates | 'El Mencho controlled everything, he was like a dictator': Mike Vigil
08:2823 Feb 2026
Mexico Violence Live Updates | Indian Embassy in Mexico issues advisory
Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico:
There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities),…