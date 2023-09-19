Mexico's alien corpse actually a cake? Baker's post goes viral on social media

Social media was recently abuzz with pictures and videos of a mummy of an apparently extraterrestrial being that a journalist, Jaime Maussan, had displayed to Mexican politicians at a congressional event in the country.
The discovery went viral on social media, but was later debunked to be nothing but a coffee cake made in the shape of the displayed mummy.
However, this too is untrue, according to a report by News18.
Ben Cullen, a talented pastry chef who can produce cakes and pastries that look realistic, is one who was able to stir up the controversy surrounding the alien cakes. On October 15, Cullen posted the revelation video to Instagram, and since then, it has caused social media users to burst out in laughter and disbelief.
Cullen himself posted the video of him cutting said cake, with the caption "You won’t believe this. The truth is out there."
The video went viral soon after Cullen posted it on social media, with one user commenting, “After seeing this you’ll get orders from another planet too.” Another said, “I have been watching this for an hour. I can almost taste it. I know it’s delicious. I can feel it in my heart.”
The images from the congressional hearing, the first of its kind in Mexico, sparked international curiosity as well as substantial scorn.
Former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who also attended the hearing to share his personal experience with sightings of "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP, heaped criticism on the presentation.
"Yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."
Graves participated in US Congressional hearings on UAP in July, when he said that airspace sightings of unexplained phenomena were "grossly under-reported."
Maussan said in the presentation that the specimens were recovered near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines and had been carbon-dated by Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM) and concluded to be about 1,000 years old. He claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.
(With Reuters inputs)