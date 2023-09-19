Mexico's alien corpse actually a cake? Baker's post goes viral on social media

Social media was recently abuzz with pictures and videos of a mummy of an apparently extraterrestrial being that a journalist, Jaime Maussan, had displayed to Mexican politicians at a congressional event in the country.

The discovery went viral on social media, but was later debunked to be nothing but a coffee cake made in the shape of the displayed mummy.

However, this too is untrue, according to a report by News18.

Ben Cullen, a talented pastry chef who can produce cakes and pastries that look realistic, is one who was able to stir up the controversy surrounding the alien cakes. On October 15, Cullen posted the revelation video to Instagram, and since then, it has caused social media users to burst out in laughter and disbelief.

Cullen himself posted the video of him cutting said cake, with the caption "You won’t believe this. The truth is out there."