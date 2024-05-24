Mexico's 'heat dome' has already killed dozens of people as hotter days loom

Mexico city: The extreme heat smothering much of Mexico has killed dozens of people across multiple states over recent weeks, the country's health ministry said in a report published on Thursday, with hotter temperatures forecast for coming days.

Mexico has been reeling from a high-pressure weather phenomenon known as a "heat dome," which has trapped hot air over much of the country, creating record-breaking temperatures that have surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.

Heat-related causes killed 22 people between May 12 and 21, according to preliminary figures shared by Mexico's health ministry.