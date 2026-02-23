Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in military operation, violence erupts across country

The operation triggered a wave of violence across the country.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 02:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 02:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsMexicoDrug Cartels

Follow us on :

Follow Us