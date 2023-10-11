Mia Khalifa shows support to Palestine amid crisis with Israel, sparks row

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress, sparked debate with her remarks on X, formerly Twitter, over the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

She posted on X on Oct 7, which now stands deleted, saying, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”

She added "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time".