Mia Khalifa shows support to Palestine amid crisis with Israel, sparks row

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress, sparked debate with her remarks on X, formerly Twitter, over the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
She posted on X on Oct 7, which now stands deleted, saying, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”
She added "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time".
On social media, people were not happy with Khalifa's post. She was fired from a business partnership with Canadian radio host and broadcaster Todd Shapiro as a result of this.
Mia Khalifa's immediate termination from the arrangement was announced by Todd Shapiro, who was in the process of finalizing a deal with her.
Taking to X Shapiro said that Mia Khalifa’s tweet was horrendous, disgusting, and that she should consider herself fired immediately. Shapiro also said that she should evolve and become a better person and not condone death, rape, beatings, and hostage-taking as they are truly gross. No words could explain her ignorance of the ongoing tragedy, Sharipio added.
Reacting to this news, Mia Khalifa said that supporting Palestine has cost her business opportunities. She said that the fact that she did not check whether or not she was entering into business with Zionists was what made her more angry at herself.
In another post on X, which now stands deleted, she also clarified her controversial and seemingly “horrendous tweet,” saying that her statement was in no way meant to entice the spread of violence. She further adds that she mentioned freedom fighters in her post because that is what the Palestinian citizens are, as they fight every day for freedom.
Khalifa writes, “I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”
In a followup post, she said, “I just wanna make sure there's 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open-air prison they've been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how they freed themselves from apartheid.” She then indirectly addressed Shapiro, saying, “Please worry about your sad little company lacking direction and purpose before you utter my name again I stand with all people fighting oppression, now and always, do your research before begging for my investment in your little project, I'm from LEBANON, are you insane for expecting me to be on the side of colonialism you f***ing weirdo.”
According to reports, the escalation by Hamas and Israel's counteroffensive have claimed about 1,200 lives.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying Israel is at war. Israel did not want this war, but it was forced upon them in the most brutal and savage way, he said, adding, though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it.