Michelle Obama top choice to replace Joe Biden in US Presidential race: Survey

Aging US President Joe Biden has quite a few potential contenders against him in the race to become the next President of America with a recent poll revealing the name of former First Lady and a Democrat Michelle Obama.

Recently a survey by national election tracker of the US— Rasmussen Reports polls showed recommendations from most Democrats for replacement of Biden as the President. While former Republican president Donald Trump is also contesting to win a second term, the polls showed that Biden also faces competition from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Of the total votes in the Rasmussen Reports polls, around 48 per cent of Democrats shared their approval for the party to find another candidate to replace Joe Biden before November, while 38 per cent Democrats disapproved for the same.

In the latest development, incumbent President Biden and former president Trump won their respective parties’ Michigan's presidential primaries on Tuesday. The Democrat and Republican faces continue marching toward a likely rematch in the November 2024 race for the White House.

Among the 4-5 potential presidential candidates, Michelle Obama secured 20 per cent votes in the poll to replace Biden. The other contenders include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Vice President Kamala Harris.