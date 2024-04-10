Michigan school shooter's parents sentenced to up to 15 years in prison

Ethan Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. He pleaded guilty in 2022 to four counts of first-degree murder and other charges, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

In remarks to the court before sentencing, Jennifer Crumbley, 46, said she expressed her "deepest sorrow" and said she had had no inkling her son was capable of killing.

"My husband and I used to say we have the perfect kid. I truly believed that," she said. "I didn't have a reason to do anything different. This is not something I foresaw."

"If there's anything the general public can take away from this, it's that this could happen to you, too.

"I will be in my own internal prison for the rest of my life," Jennifer Crumbley said, naming her son's victims several times.

Addressing the court, her 47-year-old husband said, "I am sorry for your loss as a result of what my son did. My heart pours out to every single one of you."

Prosecutors in the trials of both Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley said the parents were criminally negligent for providing a gun for their child as a Christmas present and for ignoring signs his mental health had deteriorated and that he was potentially violent.