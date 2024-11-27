West Asia tensions LIVE | Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut; no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect
President Joe Biden has announced that Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have accepted a US-brokered peace deal that is designed to be a "permanent cessation" of hostilities between the two sides that has left thousands dead over the past several months. The US is now pushing for an elusive ceasefire in Gaza, which has been gripped by full-scale conflict since last year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has that he is ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon but would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah. Track DH for all the updates on the Middle-East tensions.
09:1327 Nov 2024
09:1327 Nov 2024
09:1327 Nov 2024
Air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, according to AFPTV, less than an hour before an announced truce between Israel and Hezbollah comes into force.
09:1327 Nov 2024
Streams of cars carrying people displaced from southern Lebanon by Israeli strikes in recent months began heading south early on Wednesday after a ceasefire ending hostilities between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel came into force.Reuters reporters saw dozens of cars leaving the port city of Sidon south of Beirut around 4:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and heading deeper into southern Lebanon.
09:1327 Nov 2024
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win
The Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration closely apprised of its efforts to broker the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that is slated to go into effect early Wednesday, according to the outgoing Democratic administration.
Trump's team, meanwhile, was quick to spike the football and claim credit for the rare spot of good news for a Democratic administration that's been dragged down by the grinding Mideast conflict. (AP)
09:1327 Nov 2024
Ceasefire begins in Israel-Hezbollah war
A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect on Wednesday after more than a year of fighting that has killed thousands of people.
The truce, which began at 4:00 am (0200 GMT), should bring to a halt a war that has forced tens of thousands of people in Israel and hundreds of thousands more in Lebanon to flee their homes. (AFP)
09:1327 Nov 2024
Israel army warns Lebanese not to approach IDF positions after ceasefire
The Israeli army on Wednesday warned residents of south Lebanon not to approach Israel Defense Forces positions after a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah took hold.
"With the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and based on its provisions... you are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X. (AFP)
09:1327 Nov 2024
Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut; no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect, reports AP.