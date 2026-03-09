<p>Israel said on Monday that a man was killed in an Iranian missile attack, raising the country's death toll to 11 in the current escalating conflict , reports <em>Associated Press. </em></p><p>This marked the first death from missiles in Israel in a week.</p>.<p>Over the past week, tensions escalated in the West Asian region as US and Israel threw a barrage of missiles towards Iran which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. </p><p>Iran retaliated by targeting US bases in neighbouring Arab countries including Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. </p><p>On Monday, Iran selected its new Supreme Leader, son of Ali Khamenei— Mojtaba Khamenei.</p>