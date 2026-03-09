Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

1 killed in Iranian missile attack in Israel; war death toll rises to 11

This marked the first death from missiles in Israel in a week.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 12:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us