12 Indians among 13 killed in Qatar LNG site explosion, officials confirm

<p>As many as 12 Indians were killed in a blast at an LNG facility in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar's </a>Ras Laffan, officials confirmed on Monday. </p><p>The Indian Embassy in Qatar said that those injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. </p><p>At least 13 people were killed in total and 66 others were injured in the fire caused by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/explosion">explosion</a>.</p><p>The injured were from several countries, including India, Qatar, Tanzania, Pakistan, Guinea, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria, local media reported.</p>.Indians among 13 killed in Qatar explosion; Embassy issues helpline numbers.<p>"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X. </p><p>An incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, QatarEnergy said in a statement. </p><p>The Embassy issued helpline numbers and email IDs for queries and assistance: +974-55647502 or +974-55384683 and cons.doha@mea.gov.in</p>