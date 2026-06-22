Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

12 Indians among 13 killed in Qatar LNG site explosion, officials confirm

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said that those injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsWorld newsLNGExplosionQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us