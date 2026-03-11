Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers onboard stuck in Persian Gulf: Centre

Of these, 24 vessels are on the western part of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers, while 4 vessels with 101 persons are on the eastern side.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 13:41 IST
World newsStrait of HormuzShipping

Follow us on :

Follow Us