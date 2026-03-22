Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

47 injured as Iranian missile hits Israel's Dimona, home to its nuclear reactor and known as 'Little India'

Among the injured was a 12-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by shrapnel, officials from the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue services and local residents told PTI.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 23:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 23:35 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us