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5 Indians injured in UAE by debris following interception of ballistic missile: Report

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed “deepest condolences” on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:21 IST
World newsMissileUAEMiddle East

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