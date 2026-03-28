<p>Dubai: Five Indians were injured in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">UAE</a> by the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> (KEZAD) following interception of a ballistic missile by the country’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-defence-system">air defence system</a>, local media reported on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Abu Dhabi Media Office in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> post said the authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in injuries to five individuals of Indian nationality, ranging from moderate to minor.</p>.<p>“The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information,” it said.</p>.Fires in Abu Dhabi's KEZAD area after missile intercepted, authorities say.<p>Earlier, it reported that the authorities were responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.</p>.<p>On Thursday, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street.</p>.<p>The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed “deepest condolences” on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.</p>.<p>“The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/embassy">Embassy</a> is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance,” it posted on X.</p>.<p>The second person killed in the incident was a Pakistani national, while the three injured also included an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.</p>