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54 injured, 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site

An incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas ⁠supply ‌facility on Sunday evening, QatarEnergy said in a statement.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:31 IST
World newsQatarMiddle East

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