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A $300-billion opportunity? Why Iran's Revolutionary Guards are watching US talks closely

The IRGC's commercial influence grew significantly after sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear programme were imposed in the early 2000s.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:13 IST
World newsUSIranwarMiddle EastIranian Revolutionary GuardsPeace talk

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