A $300-billion opportunity? Why Iran's Revolutionary Guards are watching US talks closely

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> prepare for talks aimed at ending their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/war">war</a>, a key question is emerging: who stands to gain the most if sanctions on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> are eased?</p>.<p>According to senior Iranian sources cited by Reuters, one of the biggest beneficiaries could be Iran's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iranian-revolutionary-guards">Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)</a>, a powerful military and political force that has spent decades building a vast business empire under the shadow of international sanctions.</p>.<p>The irony is hard to miss. Any deal designed to bring Iran back into the global economy could end up strengthening an organisation that the United States and several Western countries classify as a "terrorist group".</p>.<p><strong>How the IRGC built its economic empire</strong></p><p>The Revolutionary Guards were established by Iran's founding leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and expanded their influence under his successor, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>. Over the years, the force moved far beyond military affairs, building interests across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a>, construction, shipping, telecommunications, ports, logistics and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism</a>.</p>.<p>Since the war began on February 28 with strikes that killed Khamenei, the Guards have reportedly consolidated even more power at home. They are also said to have backed the appointment of his son, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a>, as Iran's new supreme leader.</p>.<p>One senior Iranian source, according to Reuters, described the Guards as the "real winners of the war", arguing that they helped ensure the survival of Iran's political system and are now best positioned to benefit from any sanctions relief.</p>.<p><strong>Why sanctions relief matters so much</strong></p><p>The interim agreement announced this week allows waivers for sanctioned Iranian oil sales. A broader deal could go much further, potentially lifting additional sanctions and opening access to a reconstruction fund worth as much as $300 billion.</p>.Iran plans meeting US officials in coming days after postponing talks in Switzerland.<p>That could translate into major opportunities for businesses linked to the Revolutionary Guards.</p>.<p>While the IRGC does not release financial figures, senior Iranian sources say its influence already stretches across multibillion-dollar oil operations, shipping networks, trade routes and construction projects. Any attempt to revive Iran's economy would likely increase the reach of those businesses.</p>.<p>Its engineering arm, Khatam al-Anbia, oversees hundreds of affiliated companies involved in infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, automobile manufacturing, logistics and tourism projects.</p>.<p><strong>The challenge for foreign investors</strong></p><p>The Guards' deep involvement in the economy could also create complications for Western governments and businesses.</p>.<p>Under Iranian law, foreign companies entering the country generally need local partners. Given the number of businesses linked to the IRGC, international investors could find it difficult to avoid indirect connections with the organisation.</p>.<p>"The IRGC is the entity pulling all the strings behind the oil sector, so you can't ignore all of the legal effects of doing business with them," said Jeremy Paner, a former US Treasury sanctions investigator and now a partner at Hughes Hubbard & Reed.</p>.<p>Even if Iranian oil exports are allowed under a deal, Paner warned that legal risks would remain.</p>.<p>"There's still legal exposure for U.S. companies because of the IRGC lurking in the background," he said.</p>.<p>The concern stems partly from the US Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allows victims of terrorist attacks to pursue legal action against companies accused of aiding organisations designated as terrorist groups.</p>.<p><strong>Even without a final deal, the IRGC could benefit</strong></p><p>Sources told Reuters that even if negotiations fail to produce a comprehensive agreement, the Guards would still gain from temporary oil-export waivers and continue leveraging the sanctions-evasion networks they have developed over decades.</p>.'What a rotten deal we made with Iran': Trump's 2013 post resurfaces after peace agreement.<p>The IRGC's commercial influence grew significantly after sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear programme were imposed in the early 2000s. During that period, the organisation developed extensive networks of intermediaries and front companies to facilitate trade and oil exports.</p>.<p>Those operations became more difficult after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">US President Donald Trump</a> withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions under his "maximum pressure" campaign. Additional restrictions introduced during his current term further squeezed Iran's ability to bypass sanctions, increasing costs and limiting room for manoeuvre.</p>.<p>Yet despite those challenges, the Revolutionary Guards remain deeply embedded in Iran's economy. As negotiations between Washington and Tehran move forward, their economic influence could become one of the biggest obstacles and one of the biggest beneficiaries of any future deal.</p>