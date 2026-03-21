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A look at the escalating battle for the Strait of Hormuz

With the war approaching the three-week mark, President Donald Trump is facing a battery of military and diplomatic choices that are testing his abilities as a leader.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 04:22 IST
Middle EastStrait of Hormuz

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