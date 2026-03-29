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A toothless Iran? Missile and drone strikes show it can still inflict pain

Donald Trump has said that the United States has all but obliterated Iranian military capabilities, portraying Iran as a defanged adversary.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 04:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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