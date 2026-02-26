A trip not all about work: PM Modi shares selfie with 'Fauda' cast, says 'no undercover work required!'

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel has been dominating the headlines for the past 2 days. Whether it was Modi's 'huglomacy', which was applauded by Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu </a>or the recent pacts with the West Asian nation, this visit has been nothing short of managing and making diplomatic ties . </p><p>However, the prime minister made sure that this short trip wasn't all about work. </p><p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi posted a picture with the cast of <em>Fauda—</em>a political thriller series that revolves around covert operations undertaken by Israeli agents to eliminate threats to their country. </p><p>In a jest, Modi wrote, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/Fauda?src=hashtag_click">#Fauda</a>"</p>.<p>Modi's visit to Israel aims to strengthen ties in defence, technology and trade. Yesterday after landing in Tel Aviv, Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) and talked about the Gaza peace initiative, saying it holds the promise of a "just and durable peace" in the region.</p><p>He also said, "Like Israel, India has a "consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards."</p><p>India and Israel is expected to hold the next round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries in May, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.</p><p>The two sides concluded the first round of four-day talks. </p>