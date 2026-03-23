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A web of sensors: How the US spots missiles and drones from Iran

The United States and its allies have built a layered system to watch the skies day and night.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 04:14 IST
World newsIranUSAMiddle East

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