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Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

The 21-hour-long negotiations between the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, and Iran in Pakistan on Saturday concluded without an agreement to end the war.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsUnited StatesAntonio GuterresWest Asia

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