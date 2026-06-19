'All of Lebanon should burn': Israeli minister hints at continued military strikes despite US-Iran MoU

<p>An Israeli minister wants to make a thousand Lebanese mothers cry for every tear shed by an Israeli mother. In a post on X, Ben Gvir, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=israel">Israel</a>'s minister of national security, declared "all of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lebanon">Lebanon </a>should burn" hinting that the Israeli government has no intentions of ceasing fire despite the preliminary agreement signed between the US and Iran which includes ceasefire in Lebanon. </p><p>"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers should cry. All of Lebanon should burn!" Gvir posted in Hebrew. </p>.<p>"With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens is not in vain. All of Lebanon should burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this obligation takes precedence over any other consideration," he further wrote. </p><p>"In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and containment - you have to go crazy. Erase. Defeat terrorism," his post further read. </p>.Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 15.<p>Death tolls in southern Lebanon continue to rise despite the US-Iran deal. At least 15 people were reportedly killed in overnight strikes after Israel published a map showing an expanded military control zone in southern Lebanon beyond which it said it would not rule out attacks.</p>.<p>On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed the preliminary agreement that should lead to a final deal in 60 days. One of the 14-point agreement says that it will confirm "permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon."</p><p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday condoled the death of four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, alleging an attack by Hezbollah to justify the further action. </p><p>"The IDF attacked more than 80 terrorist targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Subsequently, the IDF struck Hezbollah headquarters in the Bekaa Valley this morning. My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks," Netanyahu posted on X.</p><p>He went on to declare that "Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as required to protect the settlements in the north."</p>