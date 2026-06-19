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'All of Lebanon should burn': Israeli minister hints at continued military strikes despite US-Iran MoU

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers should cry. All of Lebanon should burn!" Ben Gvir.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:49 IST
USIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuLebanonWorld

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