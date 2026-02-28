<p>Iran considers all U.S. and Israeli bases, facilities, and assets in the region to be "legitimate military objectives," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the United Nations Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on Saturday.</p> .How world leaders reacted to US-Israel strikes on Iran .<p>"Iran will continue to exercise its right of self-defense decisively and without hesitation until the aggression ceases fully and unequivocally," he wrote in the letter seen by Reuters. </p>