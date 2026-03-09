Menu
Another US military service member dies in Iran operations, bringing total to 7

'Last night, a ⁠US ‌service member passed away from injuries received during ‌the Iranian regime’s ⁠initial attacks across the Middle East,' a statement read.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 20:02 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 20:02 IST
