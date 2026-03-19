Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

As missiles and drones rule skies, Gulf countries prepare for Eid on Friday

The Eid festivities are unlikely to bring much ease amid these circumstances.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 05:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 05:25 IST
RamadanEidGulfWest AsiawarMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us