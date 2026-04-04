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As US, Iran race to find missing pilot, what does international law say about POWs' fate?

This turn of events has prompted many to question the rules regarding the treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) as speculations abound over diplomatic tactics and politics.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:16 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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