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Asian refineries, petchem firms cut runs as Iran war disrupts supplies

Asian steam crackers have been quick to declare force majeure on petrochemical supplies to customers.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 07:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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