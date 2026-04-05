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At least 11 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Easter Sunday

The strike on Kfarhata followed an overnight evacuation order by the Israeli military instructing residents to leave the village.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:08 IST
World newsIsraelEasterLebanonWorldMiddle EastBeirut

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