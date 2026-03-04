<p>An Israeli strike, of a sharp escalation in fighting along the Lebanese-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli</a> border since Monday, has killed at least four people and wounded six others after the attack hit a four-storey residential building in the eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanese</a> city of Baalbek. Rescue teams working to pull families from beneath the rubble, state news agency <em>National News Agency (NNA)</em> said on Wednesday. </p><p><em>NNA</em> also reported Israeli strikes earlier that day, including one on a hotel and another on an apartment in eastern Lebanon.</p><p>Hezbollah said its fighters fired rockets simultaneously at a gathering of Israeli forces near the Metula area along the frontier in response to Israeli strikes on dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut's southern suburbs.</p>.Lebanon sucked deeper into war as Hezbollah, Israel trade blows.<p>The Israeli military on Wednesday announced warnings to residents of 16 villages in Lebanon to evacuate, saying Hezbollah activity was forcing it to act against the group. It cautioned that anyone near Hezbollah fighters, facilities or weapons would be putting their lives at risk.</p><p>Lebanon's health ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 50 people and wounded 335 since the latest escalation began.</p><p>As tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated, since Monday after Hezbollah fired drones and missiles at Israel, the Iran-aligned group has launched further rockets and Israel has carried out waves of air strikes across Lebanon and sent troops into the south.</p><p>Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah, established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, opened fire on Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in joint strikes by Israel and the United States.</p>