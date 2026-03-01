Menu
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi appointed to Iran's Leadership Council that will fulfill supreme leader's role

This comes after killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint operation conducted by the United States and Israel
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 10:46 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 10:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelAyatollah Ali Khamenei

