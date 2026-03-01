<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran </a>on Sunday announced that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the temporary Leadership Council that will fulfill the supreme leader's role following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint operation conducted by the United States and Israel on Saturday.</p><p>Arafi, a cleric of the Guardian Council, has been appointed in the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. </p>