Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Azerbaijan says two people injured by Iranian drones

The Iranian ambassador to ⁠Azerbaijan has been summoned to the foreign ministry to receive a ‌formal note of protest.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 09:25 IST
World newsAzerbaijanTehranMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us