<p>Bahrain's Bapco Energies has declared Force Majeure on its operations amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-west-asia-conflict-killing-of-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-middle-east-attack-doha-qatar-kuwait-saudi-arabia-crude-oil-price-mojtaba-khamenei-new-supreme-leader-3924676">US-Israel war with Iran</a>. The company said that its refinery complex, one of the largest in the country, was significantly damaged in a strike by Iran on Sitra Island.</p><p>In an official statement, Bapco said that its local market needs are secured and that the supply will continue without impact. </p>.<p>"Bapco Energies BSC (Closed), the Kingdom of Bahrain’s integrated energy company, hereby serves notice of Force Majeure on its Group operations which have been affected by the on-going regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its Refinery complex," the <a href="https://www.bapco.net/en/important-notices/bapco-energies-declares-force-majeure-situation-on-the-group-s-operations">statement </a>read. </p><p>"The company clarified that all local market needs are fully secured according to the proactive plans in place, ensuring the continuity of supplies and meeting local demand without impact," it further said adding that it will share more information as the situation unfolds.</p>.More tankers come under attack as US-Iran conflict spreads in the region.<p>Videos have surfaced on social media showing thick smoke billowing out of the refinery after the Iranian attack. </p><p>This follows an attack by Israeli Air Force on three oil depots and a refinery in and around Tehran, to which Iran retaliated by targeting Israel's largest oil refinery in Haifa on Sunday. </p>