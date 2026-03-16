It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI.
Yes, 100% sure—it's an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public café while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech. Looks convincing, but the…