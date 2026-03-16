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Benjamin Netanyahu's latest 'I am what' video sparks 'dead or alive' debate again

Rumours about a possible assassination of Netanyahu have been circulating since the death of Ali Khamenei, Iran’s former supreme leader.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:18 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuArtificial IntelligenceWest AsiaMiddle EastTrending

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