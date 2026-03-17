<p>A newly released video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> has once again sparked online chatter, with users questioning a moment where his ring appears to vanish briefly.</p><p>In the clip, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people against a mountainous backdrop. The Hebrew caption on the video translates to: “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”</p>.<p>The video surfaced just hours after another clip of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/benjamin-netanyahus-latest-i-am-what-video-sparks-dead-or-alive-debate-again-3933251">Netanyahu at a cafe</a> was labelled as a deepfake by Grok. That earlier video had already fueled speculation, and this latest one quickly drew similar scrutiny.</p><p>Social media users pointed to what they claimed were irregularities. One user shared a slowed-down version of the clip, highlighting that at the 0:28 mark, Netanyahu’s ring seems to disappear, only to reappear around 0:30.</p>.<p>Others flagged visual inconsistencies, including what they described as distorted fingers in certain frames, suggesting the video might be A<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">I-generated</a>. Some even directly questioned why Netanyahu would post such content.</p>.<p>However, not everyone agreed with these claims. On X, Community Notes offered a different explanation, stating that the ring was missing for just a "single frame due to compression, motion blur and lighting reflection, and remained visible in surrounding frames — a common issue in compressed mobile videos."</p><p>Another note dismissed the speculation altogether, saying the ring never "actually disappeared but only appeared faint for a moment due to camera focus. It also pointed out that AI-generated videos typically contain multiple visible flaws and are still limited in length."</p><p>The video have being shared amid the online speculation about Netanyahu’s death. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/watch-count-the-number-of-fingers-israeli-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-releases-video-holding-coffee-in-hand-to-quell-death-rumours-3932941">earlier cafe video </a>also did not convince netzines, with several continuing to claim the clip was AI-generated.</p>