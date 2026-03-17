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Benjamin Netanyahu's latest proof-of-life video has 'ring disappearing' problem

Social media users pointed to what they claimed were irregularities. One user shared a slowed-down version of the clip, highlighting that Netanyahu’s ring seems to disappear, only to reappear again.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:11 IST
World newsBenjamin NetanyahuArtificial IntelligenceWest AsiaMiddle EastTrending

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