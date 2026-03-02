<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Monday sought legal action against processions held in Karnataka in favour of Iran’s Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/protests-across-india-over-khamenei-killing-3916733">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>, who was killed on March 1 during airstrikes by USA and Israel.</p><p>Addressing reporters during a press conference, he said: “Khamenei, who was the President of Iran, is a dictator, and there was an internal rebellion against him. Atrocities were committed against women there. Thousands of people were shot dead. But in many places in India, including Bengaluru, Muslims have protested in favor of Khamenei. Processions in favor of dictator Khamenei should not be held. Legal action should be taken against those who took the law into their own hands and protested.” </p><p>Ashoka claimed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was actively working to bring back Kannadigas stuck in various gulf countries. </p><p>“The central government has brought back Indians in this manner before as well. This time too, everyone will be brought back safely.”</p>.'Pray Khamenei's soul attains peace': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams US for choosing 'path of war'.<p><strong>‘Will discuss govt’s flaws during session’</strong></p><p>Ashoka said the state government’s “flaws and shortcomings” would be discussed in the upcoming Budget session. </p><p>“In this Budget session, the government’s flaws and shortcomings will be discussed. We will fight against the state’s economic distress. The Congress is a divided house, with MLAs standing on the streets and issuing threats," Ashoka said adding, "The Congress administration's term is coming to an end… Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has borrowed at record levels.”</p><p>Accusing the Congress of not fulfilling “anything” mentioned in its manifesto, the LoP said Rs 37,000 crore are pending to contractors.</p>